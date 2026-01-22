The Voice of Hind Rajab, a film inspired by the final moments of a five-year-old Palestinian girl killed in Israeli fire in Gaza, has been nominated for an Academy Award in the Best International Feature Film category.

Directed by Tunisian filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania, the film is based on the true story of Hind Rajab, who was trapped in her family car on January 29, 2024 after it came under Israeli army fire in Gaza City and was found dead after nearly two weeks of uncertainty.

Hind was travelling with her family, including 15-year-old cousin Layan Hamadeh, fleeing fighting in northern Gaza when they came under Israeli fire, according to the Palestine Red Crescent.

The film centres on the real audio recording of Hind’s final phone call to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, in which she pleaded for help.