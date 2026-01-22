WORLD
2 min read
The Voice of Hind Rajab: Story of Gaza child killed by Israeli fire earns Oscar nomination
Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania’s film tells the true story of the 5-year-old girl killed in Israeli fire on her family car in Gaza.
The Voice of Hind Rajab: Story of Gaza child killed by Israeli fire earns Oscar nomination
The Voice of Hind Rajab premiered in September 2025 at the Venice International Film Festival, where it received a 22 minutes long standing ovation. / Reuters Archive
January 22, 2026

The Voice of Hind Rajab, a film inspired by the final moments of a five-year-old Palestinian girl killed in Israeli fire in Gaza, has been nominated for an Academy Award in the Best International Feature Film category.

Directed by Tunisian filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania, the film is based on the true story of Hind Rajab, who was trapped in her family car on January 29, 2024 after it came under Israeli army fire in Gaza City and was found dead after nearly two weeks of uncertainty.

Hind was travelling with her family, including 15-year-old cousin Layan Hamadeh, fleeing fighting in northern Gaza when they came under Israeli fire, according to the Palestine Red Crescent.

The film centres on the real audio recording of Hind’s final phone call to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, in which she pleaded for help.

RECOMMENDED

The recording, widely shared on social media after her death, sparked international outrage and renewed calls for justice. Two paramedics who attempted to reach her were also killed when their ambulance was hit.

The Israeli army denied responsibility for the deaths. However, an investigation by the London-based research group Forensic Architecture later concluded that hundreds of bullets struck Hind Rajab's car and an Israeli tank was placed at close range to the car.

The film premiered in September 2025 at the Venice International Film Festival, drawing wide international attention.

RelatedTRT World - Gaza's Hind Rajab film at Venice targeted by hate campaign: director
Explore
Fidan's 'Iraq remarks' distorted by some outlets: Türkiye
Albania, Kosovo and Croatia to hold trilateral military exercise this year
Hamas discusses Gaza ceasefire, West Bank escalation in talks with Iran
Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets for NATO's new Arctic mission
BMW recalls thousands of vehicles worldwide over fire risk
Türkiye, Greece sign wide-ranging bilateral agreements
AI driving New Year consumer demand in China
US reopens El Paso airspace after FAA-Pentagon dispute
Four policemen killed in terror attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province: officials
Türkiye, Greece aim to raise trade to $10B, maintain dialogue on disputes
UN, Norway, Italy sign $10.7M deal to bolster Syria's electricity supply
France probes third infant death linked to cereulide-contaminated formula
Ex-UK Met firearms officer charged with rape, violent abuse
Two children killed in RSF drone strike on mosque in Sudan's Kordofon
Iran marks revolution anniversary under looming US threat