Preserving the territorial integrity of Denmark, its sovereignty, and the inviolability of its borders is "essential" for the European Union, an EU spokesperson has said, responding to recent US diplomatic developments concerning Greenland.

Speaking at a midday press briefing in Brussels on Monday, EU Commission spokesperson Anouar El Anouni refrained from commenting on US decisions directly but emphasised the EU’s longstanding position on the matter.

The remark comes after US President Donald Trump on Sunday announced the appointment of a special envoy to the autonomous territory.

"It is not for me here to comment on US decisions, but what I can say about the EU position is the following, which has been our long-standing position on the matter that preserving the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark, its sovereignty and the inviolability of its borders is essential for the European Union," El Anouni said.

Earlier in the day, Denmark announced it would summon Kenneth A. Howery, the US ambassador to Copenhagen, for an explanation after Trump named Jeff Landry, the governor of the US state of Louisiana, as Washington's special envoy to Greenland, DR News reported.

Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen described the US move as "completely unacceptable," and that the decision to call in the US ambassador was made in consultation with Greenlandic authorities.