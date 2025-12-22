WORLD
EU backs Denmark's territorial integrity after US names envoy to Greenland
The remark comes after US President Donald Trump over the weekend announced the appointment of a special envoy to the autonomous territory.
The remark comes after US President Donald Trump on Sunday announced the appointment of a special envoy to the autonomous territory. / AA
December 22, 2025

Preserving the territorial integrity of Denmark, its sovereignty, and the inviolability of its borders is "essential" for the European Union, an EU spokesperson has said, responding to recent US diplomatic developments concerning Greenland.

Speaking at a midday press briefing in Brussels on Monday, EU Commission spokesperson Anouar El Anouni refrained from commenting on US decisions directly but emphasised the EU’s longstanding position on the matter.

The remark comes after US President Donald Trump on Sunday announced the appointment of a special envoy to the autonomous territory.

"It is not for me here to comment on US decisions, but what I can say about the EU position is the following, which has been our long-standing position on the matter that preserving the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark, its sovereignty and the inviolability of its borders is essential for the European Union," El Anouni said.

Earlier in the day, Denmark announced it would summon Kenneth A. Howery, the US ambassador to Copenhagen, for an explanation after Trump named Jeff Landry, the governor of the US state of Louisiana, as Washington's special envoy to Greenland, DR News reported.

Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen described the US move as "completely unacceptable," and that the decision to call in the US ambassador was made in consultation with Greenlandic authorities.

The minister stressed that Denmark seeks a full explanation as to why Washington appointed a special envoy to Greenland despite already having an ambassador in the country.

Trump renewed his interest in Greenland following his reelection as the US president due to its strategic location and vast mineral resources. He previously described owning Greenland as an "absolute necessity" for US economic security, comparing the acquisition to a "large real estate deal."

However, neither Denmark nor Greenland is keen to greenlight US ownership of the island, as repeatedly expressed in response to Trump’s overtures.

Greenland, formerly a Danish colony, achieved home rule in 1979 and remains a territory of Denmark. In 2009, a referendum approved the Self-Government Act, granting Greenland greater autonomy while Denmark retains control over foreign policy, defence, and security.

SOURCE:AA
