President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Türkiye considers a unified and territorially intact Syria indispensable to regional stability and prosperity, underscoring Ankara’s commitment to Syria’s sovereignty and social cohesion.

“Syria belongs to the Syrians,” Erdogan said on Monday in a televised speech after the weekly cabinet meeting, stressing that the country is home to a diverse population whose rights and unity must be safeguarded.

The Turkish president said he told his Syrian counterpart that Türkiye will continue to stand by Syria in the fight against terrorism, adding, “We will not abandon the Syrian people.”

Erdogan welcomed the latest agreement between the Syrian government and the YPG terror group, saying:

“Syrians appear pleased with yesterday’s agreement, except for a handful of proxies seeking to set up a state within a state”.

“The era of terrorism in the region is over,” stressing that, “in terms of ceasefire, full integration agreements must be met and miscalculations avoided ”.

Hailing the Syrian army for its careful operation against YPG terrorists to take over areas of the country's northeast despite provocations.

"The Syrian army's careful management of this sensitive operation is commendable. Despite provocations, the Syrian army has passed a successful test, avoiding actions that would put them in the wrong when they are in the right," he said.