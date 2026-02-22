Russia attacked Ukraine with dozens of strike drones and ballistic and cruise missiles, focusing on energy infrastructure, the Ukrainian military and local officials said on Sunday.
The overnight strikes hit Kiev and the region around the capital, the Black Sea port Odessa and central Ukraine, they said. At least one person was injured in the Kiev region, with damage reported in five districts where more than a dozen houses were damaged, regional Governor Mykola Kalashnyk said on the Telegram messaging app.
Odessa Governor Oleh Kiper wrote on Telegram that a nighttime drone attack on the energy infrastructure of the region caused fires that had been extinguished.
Russia attacks the Ukrainian energy system almost daily, striking thermal power plants and electrical substations.
Attacks on power stations, the energy transmission system and the gas sector are important elements of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine launched by Russia in February 2022. Moscow says it is seeking to undermine Ukraine's ability to fight.
"Russia continues to undermine diplomacy with terrorist mass strikes," Ukrainian foreign minister Andrii Sybiha said on X.
"This terror cannot be normalised; it must be stopped. Russia cannot wag the world, just as the tail cannot wag the dog," he said, calling on the international community to impose tough sanctions against the Kremlin.
Explosion in Lviv
Separately, one police officer was killed and 24 other people were injured after several explosive devices detonated at midnight in Lviv in western Ukraine, the National Police said on Sunday.
"It has been preliminarily established that homemade explosive devices detonated," the police said on the Telegram messaging service.
The police said that the first explosion occurred after a patrol crew arrived at the suspected scene of a shop break-in, while the second explosion occurred a little later.
The mayor of Lviv, Andriy Sadovyi, called the incident a terrorist act.