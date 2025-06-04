WAR ON GAZA
Israel signs record $14 billion in defence deals despite Gaza genocide criticism
Over half the contracts were signed with European countries, as Israel continues deadly carnage in Gaza.
June 4, 2025

Israel signed nearly $15 billion in defence deals in 2024 — its highest ever — despite growing international condemnation over its ongoing genocide in Gaza, the defence ministry has said.

The figure marks a 13 percent increase from 2023, which was also a record year, and comes as countries around the world voice outrage over Israel’s attacks on Palestinians and the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in the besieged enclave.

More than half of the contracts were signed with European nations, followed by countries in the Asia-Pacific region. Some deals were also made with Arab states that normalised relations with Israel under the Trump-era Abraham Accords. Other deals involved North American, African and Latin American partners.

The ministry said in its statement that nearly half of all sales were for missiles, rockets and air defence systems. Other contracts included armoured vehicles, satellite technology and cyber and intelligence systems. More than half of the deals were worth over $100 million each.

Defence Minister Israel Katz claimed the record-breaking exports were a “direct result” of Israel’s performance on the battlefield, referring to its assault on Gaza which began after the Hamas-led 7 October operation.

“The world sees Israeli strength and seeks to be a partner in it,” Katz said in a statement.

Israel’s campaign in Gaza has left much of the territory in ruins. More than 54,000 Palestinians — mostly women and children — have been killed since October 2023, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

Despite international calls for a ceasefire and growing public protests, Israel continues its offensive, maintaining restrictions on aid. While limited deliveries were allowed last month, humanitarian agencies say the flow remains far below what is needed.

Arms sales amid genocide

Since taking office, US President Donald Trump has approved nearly $12 billion in foreign military sales to Israel, according to the State Department.

Germany said it has approved over $550 million worth of arms exports to Israel since October 2023, vowing to continue arming Tel Aviv.

Other countries have taken steps to end defence ties with Israel.

Spain announced on Tuesday it had cancelled a defence deal with an Israeli-linked company for anti-tank missiles, and the UK has paused free trade talks.

Other countries have also called for suspending arms sales in response to Israel’s actions.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
