Israel's efforts to destabilise region are growing: Erdogan
Tel Aviv's decision to recognise breakaway Somaliland is among its destabilisation efforts, Turkish president tells Kuwaiti crown prince in a phone call
Türkiye's President Erdogan speaks to the media at the end of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, on November 23, 2025. / Reuters
December 29, 2025

Israel's efforts to destabilise the region are growing, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al Sabah on Monday, citing Tel Aviv's decision to recognise breakaway Somaliland as an example of this.

Somalia’s territorial integrity must be supported, Erdogan added in a phone call with Sheikh Sabah, during which they also discussed bilateral, regional, and global issues, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said.

Erdogan said they are working to strengthen Türkiye-Kuwait bilateral ties in all areas, adding that cooperation between the two countries will continue to grow.

Expressing hope that the reconstruction of Gaza will begin once a lasting ceasefire and peace are achieved, he said cooperation between Türkiye and Kuwait will be important in this process.

Erdogan also held a phone call with Niger's President Abdurrahman Tchiani on Monday, where the two leaders discussed regional and global developments.

Emphasising the importance he places on strengthening Türkiye-Niger relations, Erdogan expressed Ankara's continued support for Niamey in all areas during the call, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said.

The Turkish president added that they would continue taking steps to further enhance bilateral cooperation, notably in energy, mining, and defence.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
