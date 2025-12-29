Israel's efforts to destabilise the region are growing, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al Sabah on Monday, citing Tel Aviv's decision to recognise breakaway Somaliland as an example of this.

Somalia’s territorial integrity must be supported, Erdogan added in a phone call with Sheikh Sabah, during which they also discussed bilateral, regional, and global issues, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said.

Erdogan said they are working to strengthen Türkiye-Kuwait bilateral ties in all areas, adding that cooperation between the two countries will continue to grow.

Expressing hope that the reconstruction of Gaza will begin once a lasting ceasefire and peace are achieved, he said cooperation between Türkiye and Kuwait will be important in this process.