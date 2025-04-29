WORLD
1 min read
Militants kill several mourners in Nigeria's Borno state
The incident is the latest in a spate of violence in the region blamed on a militant group that has escalated its attacks in recent weeks.
00:00
Militants kill several mourners in Nigeria's Borno state
15 bodies have been recovered in the village and surrounding bushes," said Ayuba Alamson, a community leader in Chibok. / Photo: AP / AP
April 29, 2025

Militants linked to Daesh opened fire on mourners in a village in northeastern Nigeria's Borno state, killing at least 15 people, a community leader and residents told AFP on Tuesday.

The incident is the latest in a spate of violence in the region blamed on a militant group that has escalated its attacks in recent weeks.

Fighters from Daesh-ISWAP stormed Kwaple village, near the town of Chibok, on several motorcycles, opening fire on residents who had gathered to mourn the death of a community leader in the village, the sources said.

"The ISWAP insurgents opened fire on the mourners and pursued them on motorcycles into the bush as they tried to flee," Ayuba Alamson, a community leader in Chibok said.

RECOMMENDED

Another Chibok resident, Samson Bitrus, told AFP that the toll may rise as many residents were still missing.

Explore
Israel has no legal authority to scrap Jordanian-era laws in occupied West Bank: Experts
Iran expresses gratitude to Türkiye, regional countries for their 'goodwill' in US talks
Palestinian vice president bars institutions from implementing Israel's West Bank measures
Man kills five with axe, hammer at Ukraine displacement shelter
Israeli drone strike kills two Palestinians in Gaza in yet another ceasefire violation
Gaza peacekeeping force could total 20,000 troops: Indonesia
UN to withdraw most peacekeepers from Lebanon by mid-2027
Poland denies Russia's claim of security services' role in Moscow assassination attempt
Former Israeli PM Olmert warns occupied West Bank policies resemble 'ethnic cleansing'
China steps in as Cuba faces deepening fuel crunch under US pressure
Iran warns Netanyahu's US visit will have a 'destructive' influence on diplomacy
Greek PM visit to Türkiye signals potential thaw in ties
Saudi Arabia calls out RSF over Al Fasher atrocities, demands aid access
Russian strike hits energy facility in Ukraine's Odessa region
Australian envoy urges probe into police force against Muslims during Herzog visit