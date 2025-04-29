Militants linked to Daesh opened fire on mourners in a village in northeastern Nigeria's Borno state, killing at least 15 people, a community leader and residents told AFP on Tuesday.

The incident is the latest in a spate of violence in the region blamed on a militant group that has escalated its attacks in recent weeks.

Fighters from Daesh-ISWAP stormed Kwaple village, near the town of Chibok, on several motorcycles, opening fire on residents who had gathered to mourn the death of a community leader in the village, the sources said.

"The ISWAP insurgents opened fire on the mourners and pursued them on motorcycles into the bush as they tried to flee," Ayuba Alamson, a community leader in Chibok said.