UN Security Council demands immediate ceasefire in Sudan, condemns attacks on civilians
Council members express deep concern over escalating violence in Kordofan and Darfur, condemn RSF assaults and drone strikes on humanitarian targets, and reaffirm Sudan’s sovereignty while urging a Sudanese-led path to peace.
The conflict between the Sudanese army and the RSF, which began in April 2023, has since killed thousands of people and displaced millions of others. / AA
14 hours ago

UN Security Council members expressed deep concern on Tuesday over the ongoing violence in Sudan, particularly in the Kordofan and Darfur regions, and called on all parties to immediately halt the fighting.

In a statement, they strongly condemned reports of repeated drone attacks on civilians, civilian infrastructure and humanitarian personnel, premises and assets, including multiple attacks impacting the World Food Programme (WFP) since the start of February.

They warned that "deliberate attacks" against humanitarian personnel or their assets may constitute war crimes and urged all parties to uphold protections under international law.

The members also condemned the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) for continued assaults and destabilisation in Kordofan, citing arbitrary detentions, conflict-related sexual violence, systematic killings, mass displacement and ethnically motivated targeting in Al Fasher.

"Council members called for all perpetrators of abuses and violations to be held accountable," they said, demanding that all parties protect civilians and comply with their obligations under international law.

They expressed grave concern over conflict-induced famine and extreme food insecurity, urging unfettered humanitarian access and safe passage for civilians. They also stressed that starvation must not be used as a weapon of war.

The Council emphasised the priority of advancing talks toward a lasting ceasefire and a comprehensive, inclusive Sudanese-led political process.

They welcomed coordinated efforts by regional actors, the UN and international partners to implement a humanitarian truce and support a credible pathway toward civilian-led governance.

The members also urged all countries to refrain from external interference that could exacerbate the conflict.

They also "unequivocally reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Sudan. Council members reaffirmed their rejection to the establishment of a parallel governing authority in areas controlled by the RSF," the statement said.

