UN Security Council members expressed deep concern on Tuesday over the ongoing violence in Sudan, particularly in the Kordofan and Darfur regions, and called on all parties to immediately halt the fighting.

In a statement, they strongly condemned reports of repeated drone attacks on civilians, civilian infrastructure and humanitarian personnel, premises and assets, including multiple attacks impacting the World Food Programme (WFP) since the start of February.

They warned that "deliberate attacks" against humanitarian personnel or their assets may constitute war crimes and urged all parties to uphold protections under international law.

The members also condemned the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) for continued assaults and destabilisation in Kordofan, citing arbitrary detentions, conflict-related sexual violence, systematic killings, mass displacement and ethnically motivated targeting in Al Fasher.

"Council members called for all perpetrators of abuses and violations to be held accountable," they said, demanding that all parties protect civilians and comply with their obligations under international law.