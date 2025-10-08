Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Wednesday that the Italian embassy and consulate in Tel Aviv have been closely monitoring since early morning the Israeli navy’s blockade of a new flotilla bound for Gaza.

“About ten Italians have been detained. They will be provided with all necessary consular assistance, along with a request to the Israeli government to ensure respect for individual rights until the moment of expulsion,” Tajani said on the US social media company X.

“The Foreign Ministry’s crisis unit (Farnesina) is also at work,” he added.

The Israeli navy attacked all nine ships of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC)’s Thousand Madleens to Gaza early Wednesday in international waters, roughly 120 nautical miles (222 kilometres) from the enclave, according to the humanitarian initiative.

The flotilla ships were carrying aid worth over $110,000 in medicines, respiratory equipment and nutritional supplies for Gaza’s hospitals.

Around 100 people were said to be on board the convoy to challenge the Israeli siege on Gaza.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said the passengers are being transferred to an Israeli port and are expected to be deported “promptly.”