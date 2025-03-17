WORLD
Syria joins EU donor conference for the first time
Syria's new officials have been asking for assistance to help the country's recovery.
German FM Annalena Baerbock says Berlin would provide additional 300M euros for UN and other organisations providing assistance for Syrians. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
March 17, 2025

Germany on Monday kicked off a new pledging round of aid for Syria, as the EU hosts a donor drive for the war-torn country after the ouster of Bashar al Assad.

For the first time, the Syrian authorities will be represented at the annual conference in Brussels — with foreign minister Asaad Hassan al Shaibani set to attend.

Western and regional powers are eager to steer Syria onto the road to stability after 14 years of civil war that have sent millions of refugees over its borders.

"There can only be a peaceful future for Syria if there is an inclusive political process," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said.

She announced Berlin would provide an additional 300 million euros ($327 million) for the United Nations and other organisations providing assistance for Syrians in the country and around the region.

The EU has held its annual donor drive for Syria for the past eight years — but it mainly focused on supporting refugees in neighbouring countries and avoided any contacts with the Assad regime.

The conference is focused on bolstering funds for the most urgent humanitarian needs facing Syrians and refugees living around the region.

Syria's needs are massive as swathes of the country lie in ruins and the economy has been ravaged by years of international isolation after Assad's 2011 crackdown on opposition sparked the civil war.

The country still faces a dire humanitarian situation, with an estimated 16.7 million people in need of assistance.

The United Nations says that at current growth rates, Syria would need more than 50 years to get back to its economic level before the outbreak of its devastating civil war.

US pullback?

Syria's new officials have been asking for assistance to help the country's recovery.

The EU has eased sanctions on key sectors of the economy, but along with other powers it insists the authorities must make good on promises for an inclusive transition.

"We need to continue with the lifting of sanctions, because if there is hope for the people, then there is also less chaos," EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas said.

There have been positive moves from Damascus, including President Ahmed Alsharaa signing a constitutional declaration laying out a five-year transitional period.

Last year's donor drive raised 7.5 billion euros ($8.2 billion) dollars in grants and loans to help the people of Syria.

Efforts to top that level this time around could, however, be hit by US President Donald Trump's axing of Washington's foreign aid budget.

A representative from the US government is expected at the Brussels event, EU officials said.

Even before Trump's return to power the United Nations' humanitarian response plan remained woefully underfunded at just 35 percent of the $4.1 billion demanded.

EU officials said they hope Arab countries in the Middle East will step up to help fill any gaps left by the United States.

There are expected to be other conferences focused on funding reconstruction in Syria in the future, they said.

SOURCE:AFP
