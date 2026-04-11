Iran has warned that any attempt by military vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz would face a "firm and decisive response," according to a statement by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy.

The IRGC said it maintains "full and intelligent control" over the waterway, and passage is permitted only to non-military vessels under specific regulations.

It also denied reports about US vessels transiting the strait, stressing that any attempt by military ships would be met with a "strong confrontation."

The warning came as trilateral talks between Iran, the United States, and Pakistan are ongoing in Pakistan, where issues related to the Strait of Hormuz are among the most important points under discussion.

The developments have followed reports that several US Navy ships crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, marking the first such movement since the start of the US-Israeli war against Iran on 28 February.

A US official has confirmed the development, according to Axios, noting that the transit was not coordinated with Iran.