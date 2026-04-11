Iran has warned that any attempt by military vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz would face a "firm and decisive response," according to a statement by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy.
The IRGC said it maintains "full and intelligent control" over the waterway, and passage is permitted only to non-military vessels under specific regulations.
It also denied reports about US vessels transiting the strait, stressing that any attempt by military ships would be met with a "strong confrontation."
The warning came as trilateral talks between Iran, the United States, and Pakistan are ongoing in Pakistan, where issues related to the Strait of Hormuz are among the most important points under discussion.
The developments have followed reports that several US Navy ships crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, marking the first such movement since the start of the US-Israeli war against Iran on 28 February.
A US official has confirmed the development, according to Axios, noting that the transit was not coordinated with Iran.
Mine clearance mission
US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces began setting conditions for clearing mines in the Strait of Hormuz, as two US Navy guided-missile destroyers conducted operations.
USS Frank E. Peterson (DDG 121) and USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) transited the Strait of Hormuz and operated in the Gulf as part of a broader mission to ensure the strait is fully clear of sea mines previously laid by Iran's IRGC.
"Today, we began the process of establishing a new passage and we will share this safe pathway with the maritime industry soon to encourage the free flow of commerce," Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of CENTCOM, said.
The Strait of Hormuz is an international sea passage and an essential trade corridor that supports regional and global economic prosperity.
Additional US forces, including underwater drones, will join the clearance effort in the coming days.