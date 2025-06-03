A wave of controversy has erupted in India after Sharmistha Panoli, a 22-year-old influencer and law student, was arrested after posting videos laced with derogatory language against Pakistan and Muslims while defending India's ‘Operation Sindoor’.

Panoli’s videos quickly went viral, drawing outrage online. While some saw her as standing up for India’s armed forces, others accused her of spreading hate speech and inciting communal sentiments.

The backlash intensified after she allegedly made disparaging references to Islam and the Prophet Muhammad, prompting legal action under India’s new penal code.

Despite deleting the video and issuing an apology, the controversy only escalated, eventually leading to her arrest by Kolkata Police. She is currently in judicial custody till June 13.

What did Sharmistha Panoli say?

The videos by Panoli were reportedly in response to a social media user, believed to be from Pakistan, who questioned why India had opened fire on Pakistan without justification.

In a now-deleted video that led to her arrest, the Hindustan Times reported Panoli referring to Prophet Muhammad in a derogatory way in connection with the recent escalation between the neighbours.

In another video, the Instagram influencer criticised Bollywood celebrities for not supporting India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’, using explicit language to describe what she termed as hypocrisy. After intense trolling, Panoli removed the videos and issued a public apology on May 15.



The last activity on Panoli’s public X account with over 88K followers is from May 15, when she issued the apology.

What are the charges against Sharmistha?

According to the Hindustan Times, Panoli was booked under multiple sections of India’s new controversial criminal code, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), that deal with creating disharmony based on religion or caste.

In a long post on X, Kolkata Police clarified that Panoli’s arrest was not unlawful and not because she was “opposing Pakistan”. They called this narrative "mischievous" and “misleading”.

Kolkata, a city in West Bengal province, is governed by the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which has been opposing the federal government, the BJP and its politics, while the Hindu right wing has accused TMC of Muslim appeasement.

Free speech or hate mongering?

Following the viral spread of Panoli's videos, reactions were sharply divided.