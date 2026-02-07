Burhanettin Duran, head of Türkiye’s Communications Directorate, said on Saturday that wars are no longer confined to physical battlefields but are increasingly waged through narratives, digital platforms and perception management.

Speaking at the opening of the 17th Al Jazeera Forum in Doha, Qatar, Duran emphasised the central theme of the event, “The Palestinian Cause and the Regional Balance of Power in the Context of an Emerging Multipolar World,” as a framework that urges participants to confront not only the destructive realities of Israel’s war on Gaza but also the deeper transformation of the international system.

“For over 20 years, we have been told the world is in transition,” he said.

“Today, that narrative is no longer sufficient. The world is not just transitioning. It has already transitioned.”

Duran noted that the assumptions shaping the post-war international system have fractured, norms defining acceptable behaviour have weakened, and genocide has reentered the centre of global politics not as an exception but as a tolerated reality.

He highlighted the repeated and structural failures of institutions designed to prevent such tragedies, emphasising that the current system is defined by fragmentation, competition, and institutional fatigue.

“Great power rivalry increasingly dominates global agendas. In this environment, uncertainty is now a structural reality,” he said.

Main principle of order: justice

Duran stressed that what distinguishes this era is the complete integration of information warfare into the logic of conflict.

“Wars are no longer confined to physical battlefields,” he said. “They are fought through narratives, digital platforms, and perception management.”

Pointing to the rise of non-state actors like tech firms, platform owners, and algorithm designers, Duran warned of a new form of domination shaped by algorithmic control, which determines “what is visible, what is credible, and what disappears.”

He posed a critical question: “What principle can generate order when hierarchy breaks down, institutions weaken, and power fragments?”

His answer: “Justice.” Not merely as a moral aspiration, he said, but as a foundational principle of political order.

“Justice produces legitimacy. Where justice exists, order is internalised rather than imposed,” he said. “Justice cannot exist without truth. And truth cannot survive without conditions that protect it.”

Centre of gravity

Duran said the region possesses a civilisational legacy that binds truth and justice together.

“From al-Farabi to Ibn Khaldun, our intellectual tradition teaches us that civilisations endure through legitimacy, cohesion, and moral purpose,” he added.

He said the Middle East faces overlapping crises and the centre of gravity is shifting. Influence is no longer solely measured in military terms but by economic capacity, diplomatic networks, and reconstruction leverage.

“Boundaries between security and humanitarian domains have collapsed,” he said, adding that regional actors have unprecedented capacities but struggle with coordination.

“Without collective action, individual power cannot generate durable stability,” he stressed.