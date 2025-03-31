WORLD
Syria writing new history but faces long road ahead: Ahmed Alsharaa
Syrians across the country mark their first Eid al Fitr since the ouster of Bashar al Assad.
Alsharaa also announced that a new government had been formed two days earlier to replace the interim administration. / Photo: AA / AA
March 31, 2025

Syria is entering a new phase in its history and faces a long and difficult road following the fall of Bashar al Assad’s regime, Syrian President Ahmed Alsharaa said on Monday.

Speaking at the People's Palace in Damascus after the Eid al Fitr holiday prayer, Alsharaa said: “Syria is writing a new history, and before us lies a long and difficult road. We possess all the foundations for rebuilding at every level, and what is required of us is to work together without discord.”

His remarks came as Syrians across the country marked their first Eid al Fitr since Assad’s ouster. Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on December 8 after anti-regime groups seized control of Damascus, ending the Baath Party’s rule, which began in 1963.

Alsharaa also announced that a new government had been formed two days earlier to replace the interim administration. The new Cabinet includes 22 ministers, among them one woman.

“We announced the formation of the Syrian government two days ago, moving away from sectarian quotas and toward inclusive participation,” he said.

He added: “Much effort went into forming this government to ensure the selection of competent and experienced ministers whose priority is rebuilding this nation.”

Eid prayers were held at mosques across Syria on Monday, with many viewing the holiday as symbolic of a new chapter in the country’s post-Assad era.

