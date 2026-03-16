Some members of US President Donald Trump’s inner circle are privately expressing “buyer’s remorse” over the decision to go to war with Iran, amid growing concern the administration misjudged the country’s ability to withstand the assault, according to a report by Axios.

Monday’s report said several senior officials had initially urged caution or asked for more time before launching the military campaign alongside Israel, but Trump ultimately dismissed their concerns. One source said the president pushed ahead with the operation, telling advisers: “I just want to do it.”

According to the report, Trump was buoyed by recent military successes — including earlier strikes on Iran and the abduction of Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela — which may have led him to overestimate how easily the Iranian government could be destabilised without deploying ground troops.

One source described the president as “high on his own supply,” suggesting confidence in previous operations influenced the decision to escalate the conflict.

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Escalation trap in Gulf

The report also warns the administration may now be caught in what analysts call an “escalation trap,” where a militarily stronger side feels compelled to keep striking to maintain dominance even as strategic gains diminish.

The standoff has increasingly centred on the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy chokepoint through which roughly 20 percent of the world’s oil supply normally passes.