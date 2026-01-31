WORLD
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
US president says Washington is keeping plans confidential, pointing to growing US military buildup and talks with Tehran.
Trump acknowledges that talks with Tehran were continuing but said the outcome remained uncertain. / Reuters
January 31, 2026

President Donald Trump has said Iran was negotiating with the United States, even as Tehran warned Washington against launching military strikes.

"(Iran is) talking to us, and we'll see if we can do something; otherwise, we'll see what happens. We have a big fleet heading out there," he told Fox News on Saturday.

"They are negotiating," Trump said.

Trump added that US allies in the region were not being told of plans for possible strikes due to security reasons.

He has threatened to intervene in Iran in the wake of a deadly crackdown on anti-government protests.

"Well, we can't tell them the plan. If I told them the plan, it would be almost as bad as telling you the plan; it could be worse, actually," he said.

Washington has deployed a naval strike group led by the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier off Iran's shores.

In the reported comments, later posted via X, Trump said Washington had a “big fleet” moving toward the region, and the buildup exceeded forces deployed ahead of a US military operation in Venezuela that abducted President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

Trump acknowledged that talks with Tehran were continuing but said the outcome remained uncertain.

“The last time they negotiated, we had to take out their nuclear, which didn't work,” he said.

“Then we took it out a different way, and we'll see what happens.”

Trump was referring to US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June, which he has said “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

