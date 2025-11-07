Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Libya’s Government of National Unity Premier Abdulhamid Dbeibeh have discussed bilateral relations between the two nations, as well as regional issues.

In a phone call on Friday, Erdogan told Dbeibeh that Ankara is "closely following" developments in Libya and "will continue to do its part to ensure security and stability," according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

Stressing the importance of cooperation between the two countries in various fields, particularly energy, the Turkish president said that the two countries will continue their joint efforts to protect their rights and interests in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Türkiye and Libya signed a memorandum of understanding focusing on cooperation in mining, energy and infrastructure in July 2025.

Foreign Economic Relations Board of Türkiye (DEIK), Türkiye-Libya Business Council, Libyan National Mining Corporation, Libya’s General Authority for Exhibitions and Conferences and Emaar Libya Holding Company were the signatories.