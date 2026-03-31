The US-Israeli war on Iran could shrink Arab economies by up to six percent and push millions into poverty, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has said in a new assessment.

The study, published early Tuesday, models the impact of a four-week conflict beginning in late February 2026, warning that even a limited escalation can trigger widespread regional fallout through trade, energy and financial channels.

Economic output across Arab states is projected to contract by between 3.7 and 6.0 percent, equivalent to losses of $120 billion to $194 billion, the study said.

Investment is expected to fall sharply amid rising uncertainty, while exports and imports decline due to disruptions in shipping and higher transport costs.

The study also found that nearly four million additional people could be pushed into poverty under high-intensity scenarios, with the sharpest increases in the Levant and fragile countries, including Sudan and Yemen.

Unemployment is also set to rise, with an estimated 2.5 to 3.5 million additional people losing jobs. Lower-skilled workers are expected to be hardest hit, with unemployment rising by up to 4.5 percentage points.

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The largest economic losses