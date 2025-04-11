The US Federal Reserve is “absolutely” prepared to intervene to help calm nervous financial markets, a senior central bank official said on Friday, after President Donald Trump’s tariff plans roiled Wall Street.

Trump announced sweeping import taxes on dozens of countries on April 2, only to abruptly, temporarily roll many of them back to 10% this week in response to turbulence in the stock and bond markets, while leaving China with new tariffs totalling 145%.

The Fed would “absolutely be prepared” to deploy its various tools to help stabilise the financial markets if the need arose, Boston Fed President Susan Collins told the Financial Times in an interview published Friday.

Any intervention by the Federal Reserve would depend on “what conditions we were seeing,” added Collins, who is one of 12 voting members of the Fed’s all-important rate-setting committee this year.

“The higher the tariffs are, the more the potential slowdown in growth as well as elevation and inflation that one would expect,” Collins said in a separate interview with Yahoo Finance earlier Friday, adding that she expects inflation to rise “well above” three percent this year, but no “significant” economic downturn.

Growth and tariffs

Since Trump’s tariffs came into effect earlier this month, Fed officials have been more outspoken than usual about the effects of the government's plans on inflation and growth.

Many have also voiced concerns about long-term inflation expectations, which can cause a vicious cycle of price increases if they are not kept in check. A widely referenced consumer sentiment survey published on Friday by the University of Michigan noted a sharp drop in consumer confidence, and flagged another worrying rise in both short-term and longer-term inflation expectations.