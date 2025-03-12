The case of Mahmoud Khalil, 29, a Columbia University graduate and green card holder arrested on Saturday, has swiftly become a legal and political flashpoint in the United States.

On Monday, a federal judge temporarily blocked Khalil's deportation, ordering that he remain in the country as the court weighs a challenge to his arrest. And on Wednesday, the court ordered authorities to let his lawyers contact him while a government lawyer requested the court to move the legal fight to New Jersey or Louisiana where Khalil is detained.

The court stay offers Khalil a brief reprieve, but legal experts warn the government's case — and the broader crackdown it signals — raises questions about free speech.

Ron Kuby, a prominent civil rights lawyer, believes the White House's handling of Khalil's case represents a dangerous legal overreach.

"What I think happened here — although I can't be certain — is that the White House obtained information about him being in the country on a student visa and, based on that, directed US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to arrest him, without realising he was actually a green card holder," Kuby said.

"Once they learned about his status, instead of admitting the mistake, they doubled down on the legal theory of revoking his green card, claiming he had committed a crime — which isn't the case here."

Khalil was arrested at his New York apartment by ICE officers. His lawyer, Amy Greer, says he was not presented with any criminal charges, only informed that his visa was being revoked. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) later alleged Khalil's involvement in "activities aligned with Hamas," but provided no supporting evidence.

Kuby stressed the gravity of the government's actions.

"The removal of a green card is a rare and serious matter. It poses a significant challenge to foreign policy and national security," he said.

"This is almost certainly unlawful. It violates basic First Amendment principles. The most fundamental of those principles is that the government cannot grant or take something away from you based on the viewpoint you express."

Legal observers believe the broader battle — over whether the government can weaponise immigration laws to suppress political expression — has only just begun.

'Without due process'

Melissa Price, an immigration attorney based in California, echoed that concern.

"We've seen these laws being applied broadly in ways that go beyond actual criminal behaviour," she said. "The real risk is that it creates a chilling effect on political expression — particularly for non-citizens."

Kuby was even more direct.

"The American people need to be reminded that these protections apply equally to citizens and non-citizens. The right-wing notion that non-citizens have no rights is dangerous nonsense. Even if someone is in the country unlawfully, they still have rights. You cannot just deport someone without due process."

The Trump administration, however, has framed Khalil's arrest as a national security matter. The DHS said Khalil was arrested on March 9 "in support of President Trump's executive orders prohibiting anti-Semitism," in coordination with the State Department.