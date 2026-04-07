US President Donald Trump has said he would demand that the journalist who first reported that an airman in Iran had been rescued reveal how he got that information and threatened to jail him if he refused.

The president has privately complained to aides that media coverage of the US-Israeli war on Iran has been too negative.

After a US fighter jet was shot down over Iran on Friday, several media outlets reported that one of the two airmen onboard had been successfully recovered.

Trump has stated the disclosure threatened the security of the ongoing operation to rescue the second airman, though that officer was eventually recovered.

"We didn't talk about the first one for an hour. Then somebody leaked something, which, we will hopefully find that leaker. We're looking very hard to find that leaker," Trump said.

Threat to media