Residents of the Yarmouk Camp in Syria’s capital, Damascus, are trying to locate the graves of their relatives in the Yarmouk Cemetery, left destroyed by the deposed Bashar al-Assad regime and its supporters.

The bodies of Israeli soldiers killed in the 1982 Battle of Sultan Yacoub, which took place in Lebanon’s Bekaa region near the border between the Israeli army and Syrian forces, were buried in the old Martyrs’ Cemetery of Yarmouk Camp.

After besieging the camp in 2013, the regime’s forces conducted search operations in the cemetery to locate the remains of the Israeli soldiers buried there. During these operations, gravestones were broken and their locations were altered.

In the cemetery, where 140 people who died of starvation during the Assad regime’s siege of Yarmouk Camp are also buried, lie the remains of those who died during the 1982 Beirut siege, as well as relatives of Yarmouk residents.

While camp residents suffer the pain of not being able to find their loved ones' graves, efforts are underway to reidentify the burial sites.

Nael Hamid Abu Yaser, the official responsible for the camp cemeteries, said that a newly established cemetery began to be used after the destruction caused by the Assad regime and its supporters.

Explaining that gravestones in the old cemetery were broken and relocated, Abu Yaser said the cemeteries were deliberately targeted.

“This destruction was not random. The camp held symbolic importance as the capital of the diaspora. The graves were systematically erased to eliminate this role and to conceal traces of the Israeli soldiers,” he said.

Noting that Russian forces had settled in the area during the regime, Abu Yaser said, “the regime and its supporters dug up graves until they found the graves of the Israeli soldiers and handed them over to the Israeli government. After the bodies were removed, the grave markers were eliminated. As a result, it became impossible to know who was buried where.”

He noted the immense suffering of families who are trying to find their relatives' graves.