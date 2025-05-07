On April 29, 1916, in a dusty bend of the Tigris River, a weary and underestimated Ottoman army delivered one of the most astonishing defeats in British military history. After a gruelling 147-day siege at the Iraqi town of Kut al-Amara, more than 13,000 British troops—including 13 generals and 481 officers—surrendered to the Ottomans.

Now, 109 years later, Turkish scholars urge the public to remember Kut not just as a battlefield, but as a powerful expression of resistance, dignity, and faith by an empire widely assumed to be in decline.

“Kut al-Amara was a battle in which the impossible became possible,” says Professor Durmus Akalin, a historian and academician at Pamukkale University. “It was where the seemingly invincible were defeated—not by superior arms, but by perseverance and belief. It showed that the Ottoman soldier fought not only with his rifle—but with his soul,” he tells TRT World.

A world under Western control

To grasp the magnitude of Kut, one must first consider the geopolitical map of 1914 . At the outbreak of World War I, 84 percent of the globe was under Western colonial occupation. Of this, the lion’s share was controlled by the British Empire, whose territorial breadth and naval dominance made it the era’s unchallenged superpower.

“We must understand the backdrop: the West, particularly Britain, had occupied most of the world,” scholar and researcher Memis Okuyucu explains to TRT World. “Modern Western prosperity owes much to the exploitation, blood, and tears drawn from the East.”

Britain’s expanding interests weren’t only political, they were industrial. Oil, or "black gold," had become essential to imperial strategy. The Ottoman Middle East, especially Iraq, emerged as a key target.

“Britain’s goal was not to ally with the Ottoman Empire, but to partition it and seize the oil-rich lands of the Middle East,” says Okuyucu. “They did not want the Ottomans as partners—they wanted them divided, disarmed, and erased.”

British forces had already occupied Basra in southern Iraq, seeking control over Iraq’s growing oil fields. From there, their march northward toward Baghdad was swift, aided by local naval advantage and the thin Ottoman defence.

The Ottoman will to resist

But the Ottomans, though strained from years of conflict , were not broken.

“We often forget that the Ottoman Empire had just endured the Balkan Wars, the Italo-Turkish War, and the catastrophic losses of the '93 Russo-Turkish War,” Akalin says. “And yet, in Canakkale - Gallipoli, and again at Kut, we saw a new spirit arise.”

Commanders like Suleyman Askerî Bey , Sakalli Nurettin Pasha, Ali İhsan Sabis Pasha, and Halil Kut Pasha led assembled forces to stop the British advance. After halting them at Selman-i Pak, 24 kilometres south of Baghdad, the Ottomans pushed the enemy south, trapping them in Kut al-Amara.

“The Turkish soldier fought with a sense of mission, not just orders. He knew he was defending something far greater than territory. He was defending honour, sovereignty, and history,” adds Okuyucu.

On December 27, 1915, the siege of Kut began. For five months, the Ottoman troops held the city in a noose, fending off every British attempt at relief—on foot, by steamboat, even by air.

"We have no need for bribes"

As starvation gripped the trapped British force, their commander, General Townshend, sought negotiation. First, he offered one million British gold pounds for safe passage. Then he doubled the amount to two. All were rejected.

“Halil Pasha made it clear: We are not here for gold. We are here for our homeland,” says Okuyucu. “This wasn’t a war for loot, it was a war for dignity.”

“It’s one of the rare moments in history when the West, in all its might, was brought to its knees not by a stronger force, but by a more determined one,” Akalin adds.