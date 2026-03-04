WORLD
1 min read
Moscow accuses Ukraine of drone attack on LNG ship in Mediterranean
Russia calls the incident an 'act of terrorism', saying Ukrainian naval drones launched the attack from Libya's coast.
Moscow accuses Ukraine of drone attack on LNG ship in Mediterranean
Russia's transport ministry said all 30 crew members, who were Russian nationals, were safe. (Image: X/@sternenko) / Others
6 hours ago

Russia's transport ministry on Wednesday accused Ukrainian naval drones of attacking a Russian liquefied natural gas carrier, the Arctic Metagaz, which caught fire in the Mediterranean a day earlier.

If confirmed, it would be the first time that Ukraine has attacked a Russian LNG carrier.

The Security Service of Ukraine did not respond to a request for comment.

Ukraine has frequently targeted Russian oil refineries and other energy infrastructure.

Russia's transport ministry said all 30 crew members, who were Russian nationals, were safe.

‘Maritime piracy’

RECOMMENDED

"We qualify what happened as an act of international terrorism and maritime piracy, a gross violation of the fundamental norms of international maritime law," the ministry said in a statement.

It said the vessel, which had been carrying a cargo from the Russian Arctic port of Murmansk, was attacked near international waters belonging to Malta and thanked Maltese rescue services.

Ukrainian naval drones had launched their attack from the coast of Libya, the ministry said.

The vessel's Russia-based manager LLC SMP Techmanagement and Russia's largest LNG producer Novatek have not yet commented on the incident.

RelatedTRT World - Russia strikes Ukraine's energy infrastructure, Kiev says
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
9,000 Americans flee Middle East since US-Israel war on Iran began
Regime change push in Iran will trigger 'far more dangerous scenarios' in region: Türkiye's Fidan
Trump denounces Starmer over Iran strike hesitation
Trump threatens total trade cut with Spain over Iran strike row
Merz meets Trump as Germany backs US-Israel strikes on Iran but seeks day after plan
By Sadiq S Bhat
Türkiye's Erdogan decries collapse of rules-based global order
In pictures: Iran holds mass funeral for 165 schoolgirls, staff killed in US-Israeli strike
Iran won't automatically collapse after Khamenei's death: last Shah's widow
EU steps up citizen evacuations amid escalating US-Israel-Iran conflict
In pictures: UNESCO‑listed Golestan Palace in Tehran damaged in US‑Israeli strikes
NATO not involved in US-Israeli war on Iran: Rutte
Iran rules out US talks after joint strikes, vows sole focus on defence
UN demands probe after deadly strike hits Iranian primary school
Israeli incursion into southern Lebanon violates UN resolution: UNIFIL
Türkiye working to resolve problems through 'peace-oriented diplomacy': Erdogan