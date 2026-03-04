Russia's transport ministry on Wednesday accused Ukrainian naval drones of attacking a Russian liquefied natural gas carrier, the Arctic Metagaz, which caught fire in the Mediterranean a day earlier.

If confirmed, it would be the first time that Ukraine has attacked a Russian LNG carrier.

The Security Service of Ukraine did not respond to a request for comment.

Ukraine has frequently targeted Russian oil refineries and other energy infrastructure.

Russia's transport ministry said all 30 crew members, who were Russian nationals, were safe.

‘Maritime piracy’