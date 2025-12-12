Ankara on Friday said the SDF/YPG terror group's efforts to "save time" are futile amid its reluctance to integrate into the Syrian army despite the March 10 deal between Syria's President Ahmed al Sharaa and the terror group.

"The SDF terrorist organisation’s continued activities, instead of integrating into the Syrian army despite the March 10 Agreement, continue to harm the stability and security environment that is being sought to be established in Syria," said the Turkish National Defense Ministry spokesperson in a weekly press briefing.

The actions and rhetoric of some countries encourage the SDF terror group not to disarm, Rear Adm. Zeki Akturk noted, saying Ankara had previously made clear that, under the March 10 deal, it expects members of the terror group to be integrated into the Syrian army individually, not as a unit.

"The SDF terrorist organisation’s attempts to save time are also futile. No option other than integration will yield results," he said.

On March 10, the Syrian presidency announced the signing of an agreement for the SDF’s integration into state institutions, reaffirming the country's territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division.

Akturk also noted that the Turkish Army has been conducting routine activities, including troop rotation, in Syria, urging: "What should really be followed here is not the movements of the Turkish Armed Forces, but rather the situation of the terrorist organisation SDF and the activities of the Syrian army.”

The SDF has not implemented the March 10 deal, as it keeps launching attacks on Syrian army forces in Aleppo and Raqqa.