ASIA PACIFIC
2 min read
Pakistan says Islamabad court attack command was based in Afghanistan, arrests terrorist suspects
Four TTP-linked individuals were taken into custody following a deadly Islamabad bombing amid tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Pakistan says Islamabad court attack command was based in Afghanistan, arrests terrorist suspects
Twelve people were killed and 37 wounded in the court attack. / Reuters
November 14, 2025

Pakistan said on Friday it had arrested four members of a cell over this week's suicide bombing in Islamabad, which the government said was led from Afghanistan.

Tuesday’s attack outside court buildings was claimed by the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a terrorist organisation that conducts lethal attacks from Afghan soil. The organisation is aligned with but separate from the Afghan Taliban.

Those arrested in connection with the bombing, which killed 12 people and wounded 37, were linked to the TTP, according to Islamabad.

"The network was handled and guided at every step by the... high command based in Afghanistan," a government statement said, adding that the cell's alleged commander and three other members were in custody.

"Investigations are continuing, and more revelations and arrests are expected," it said, identifying the bomber as Usman alias Qari, a resident of Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan.

The government did not detail where the arrests were made.

RelatedTRT World - Pakistani forces kill all five TTP terrorists behind military college attack: official
RECOMMENDED

Worsening ties

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi told the Senate on Thursday that the bomber was Afghan.

The accusations come amid a sharp deterioration in ties between Islamabad and Kabul, with Pakistan blaming Afghanistan-based terrorists — particularly the TTP — for a surge in attacks since the Taliban returned to power in 2021.

Kabul denies the charge.

Relations hit a low last month after recent attacks prompted the worst cross-border clashes in years, killing more than 70 people, including dozens of Afghan civilians, according to the United Nations.

RelatedTRT World - Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to immediate ceasefire in Doha talks

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect