Pakistan said on Friday it had arrested four members of a cell over this week's suicide bombing in Islamabad, which the government said was led from Afghanistan.

Tuesday’s attack outside court buildings was claimed by the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a terrorist organisation that conducts lethal attacks from Afghan soil. The organisation is aligned with but separate from the Afghan Taliban.

Those arrested in connection with the bombing, which killed 12 people and wounded 37, were linked to the TTP, according to Islamabad.

"The network was handled and guided at every step by the... high command based in Afghanistan," a government statement said, adding that the cell's alleged commander and three other members were in custody.

"Investigations are continuing, and more revelations and arrests are expected," it said, identifying the bomber as Usman alias Qari, a resident of Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan.

The government did not detail where the arrests were made.