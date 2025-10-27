An Italian court once again ruled that a Ukrainian held since August for allegedly sabotaging the Nord Stream gas pipelines could be extradited to Germany, his lawyer said on Monday.

Lawyer Nicola Canestrini said in a statement that his client, Serhii Kuznietsov, would appeal the decision by the court of appeals in Bologna.

A different section of the same court had approved the extradition in September, only for Italy's top court to reject the decision over an issue with the arrest warrant issued by Germany, sending the case back for reexamination.

Kuznietsov has denied being part of a cell accused of placing explosives on the underwater pipelines linking Russia with Europe in September 2022.

In a statement, Canestrini said the proceedings against Kuznietsov were "tainted by serious procedural violations undermining both legality and the fundamental guarantees of due process."

Kuznietsov claims to have been a member of the Ukrainian armed forces and in Ukraine at the time of the incident, a claim his defence team has said would give him "functional immunity" under international law.

Related TRT World - Did Ukraine sabotage Nord Stream? Italy's arrest of Ukrainian man reignites question

Terrorism-related offence