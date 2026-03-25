WAR ON IRAN
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Republican House speaker says US-led war on Iran 'almost done' despite new troop deployment by Trump
Asked about US order to push thousands more troops near Iran, Mike Johnson says new buildup of American troops is "very different" than boots on the ground.
Republican House speaker says US-led war on Iran 'almost done' despite new troop deployment by Trump
Mike Johnson expresses confidence that Trump admin objectives have largely been achieved in the war [File] / AP
March 25, 2026

US House Speaker Mike Johnson has said that the military offensive against Iran, Operation Epic Fury, is nearing its conclusion, expressing confidence that objectives have largely been achieved.

"Operation Epic Fury is almost done. I mean, I think the mission that was very clearly defined in the beginning, the objectives have been met," Johnson said at a news conference on Wednesday.

Johnson added that the war is expected to wrap up in a "short time" period, reflecting what he described as the intent of both the Trump administration and the Defence Department.

When asked about the US order to push thousands more soldiers to the Middle East, Johnson said the buildup of troops is "very different" than boots on the ground.

"We don't have boots on the ground. I don't think that's the intention, but I think Iran should watch that build up, and they need to take note of that," Johnson added.

Iran has to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, Johnson said, adding Tehran cannot have a nuclear warhead.

"That job is almost done, and I think it will wrap up soon. ... I think we're wrapping up Operation Epic Fury, that's what I think. And I think it will be done in short order, and that'll be right on schedule," he said.

RelatedTRT World - Here are five conditions that Iran laid to negotiate end of war

Iran rejects US proposal

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The US and Israel launched a joint war on Iran on February 28 that has so far killed more around 1,500 people in Iran, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.

Thirteen US service members have been killed, and about 290 others have been injured since the operation began.

On Wednesday, Iran rejected a US proposal to end the ongoing war, insisting that any resolution will depend solely on Tehran’s own terms and timeline, according to a senior political-security official.

The official, speaking to Press TV, said Iran would not allow US President Donald Trump to dictate the course of events, stressing that "defensive operations" would continue until its demands are met.

"Iran will end the war when it decides to do so and when its own conditions are met,” the official said, adding that Tehran is prepared to continue its response and inflict “heavy blows" until its objectives are achieved.

The United States is said to have sent Iran a 15-point plan to end the war.

The proposal was delivered via Pakistan, whose army chief has emerged as a key interlocutor between Washington and Tehran.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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