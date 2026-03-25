US House Speaker Mike Johnson has said that the military offensive against Iran, Operation Epic Fury, is nearing its conclusion, expressing confidence that objectives have largely been achieved.

"Operation Epic Fury is almost done. I mean, I think the mission that was very clearly defined in the beginning, the objectives have been met," Johnson said at a news conference on Wednesday.

Johnson added that the war is expected to wrap up in a "short time" period, reflecting what he described as the intent of both the Trump administration and the Defence Department.

When asked about the US order to push thousands more soldiers to the Middle East, Johnson said the buildup of troops is "very different" than boots on the ground.

"We don't have boots on the ground. I don't think that's the intention, but I think Iran should watch that build up, and they need to take note of that," Johnson added.

Iran has to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, Johnson said, adding Tehran cannot have a nuclear warhead.

"That job is almost done, and I think it will wrap up soon. ... I think we're wrapping up Operation Epic Fury, that's what I think. And I think it will be done in short order, and that'll be right on schedule," he said.

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