Strengthening political ties between Türkiye and Saudi Arabia is boosting bilateral economic cooperation and trade, while also contributing to regional stability.

As two key players in the Middle East, Türkiye and Saudi Arabia have in recent years deepened their long-standing relationship through a growing number of high-level reciprocal visits.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to pay another key visit to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

He is expected to be officially received by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at Al Yamamah Palace in the capital, Riyadh.

The visit will feature the “Saudi Arabia–Türkiye Business Forum,” organised by Türkiye’s Ministry of Trade and the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK).

Ahead of the trip, the Saudi Council of Ministers last week authorised relevant bodies to finalise agreements with Türkiye in renewable energy and civil defence, and approved a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in social services.

Century-old ties

Türkiye and Saudi Arabia, which established diplomatic relations with the signing of the Friendship Treaty in 1929, have built strong ties over nearly a century through high-level reciprocal visits and regional organisations such as the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

As bilateral relations strengthened through diplomatic visits, then-Saudi King Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud visited Türkiye in 1966 as part of efforts toward unity among Muslim countries.

The two countries entered a new phase of rapprochement based on shared interests during the Iran-Iraq War, during which then-Turkish President Kenan Evren also visited Saudi Arabia.

With an agreement signed in Jeddah on October 11, 2003, between the Saudi Chambers of Commerce and Industry, the Türkiye-Saudi Arabia Business Council was established under the umbrella of DEIK.

Then-Saudi King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud visited Türkiye on August 8, 2006, accompanied by more than 50 businesspeople. This marked the first king-level visit to Türkiye in 40 years.

Türkiye and Saudi Arabia signed a protocol establishing the Joint Economic Commission (JEC) to strengthen economic cooperation across various sectors.

The close relations between Türkiye and Saudi Arabia are also reflected in bilateral trade.

Saudi Arabia, which derives 85-90 percent of its state revenues from oil, exports crude oil and petrochemical products to Türkiye, while importing various goods from Türkiye, including carpets, processed stones for construction, tobacco products, food, and furniture.