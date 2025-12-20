SPORT
1 min read
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Concerns grew pre-fight over size and skill mismatch: Paul weighed 216 lbs, Joshua 243, the Englishman an elite heavyweight champion.
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Jake Paul is knocked down by Anthony Joshua during a heavyweight boxing bout at Kayesa Center. / Reuters
December 20, 2025

Jake Paul sustained a “double broken jaw” in his loss to former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, the YouTuber confirmed early Saturday.

Joshua scored a sixth-round knockout victory over Paul, who later posted an X-ray showing a jaw broken in two spots.

“Double broken jaw,” he wrote on Instagram. “Give me Canelo in 10 days.” In a separate post from what appeared to be a hospital room, he added “thanks for all the support I’m OK.”

Joshua ended the heavyweight bout with a powerful punch to Paul’s jaw, sending the American to the canvas for the fourth and final time.

RECOMMENDED

Paul was counted out as he struggled to get to his feet.

Concerns had been raised in the buildup due to the mismatch in size and skills. Paul weighed in at 216 lbs, and Joshua at 243 lbs. The Englishman, a two-time heavyweight champion, is one of the sport’s elite power punchers.

RelatedTRT World - Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
SOURCE:AP
Explore
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Clintons agree to testify before US Congress to avoid contempt vote
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
UN backs Rafah crossing reopening, stresses safe passage for civilians
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week