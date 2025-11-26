Top Pakistani and Iranian security officials on Wednesday discussed collaboration to combat terrorism and agreed to strengthen ties between the two countries.

Pakistan Army Chief, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, met with Iran’s visiting Supreme National Security Council Secretary, Ardashir Larijani, at Army Headquarters in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

They discussed bilateral cooperation and regional security issues, the Pakistani military said in a statement.

The two sides discussed the prevailing security dynamics in the region, and Munir reiterated Pakistan's commitment to regional peace and stability, emphasising the need for closer collaboration with Iran to combat terrorism.

He also highlighted the growing importance of strategic cooperation in light of the regional geopolitical situation.

Partnership in regional challenges