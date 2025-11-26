MIDDLE EAST
Pakistan, Iranian officials discuss fighting terrorism and boosting security
Pakistani army chief Asim Munir and head of Iran's national security, Ardashir Larijani, agreed to deepen their partnership and jointly address border security and regional threats during strategic discussions.
Pakistan and Iran agreed to address regional threats together. [File photo] / Reuters
November 26, 2025

Top Pakistani and Iranian security officials on Wednesday discussed collaboration to combat terrorism and agreed to strengthen ties between the two countries.

Pakistan Army Chief, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, met with Iran’s visiting Supreme National Security Council Secretary, Ardashir Larijani, at Army Headquarters in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

They discussed bilateral cooperation and regional security issues, the Pakistani military said in a statement.

The two sides discussed the prevailing security dynamics in the region, and Munir reiterated Pakistan's commitment to regional peace and stability, emphasising the need for closer collaboration with Iran to combat terrorism.

He also highlighted the growing importance of strategic cooperation in light of the regional geopolitical situation.

Partnership in regional challenges

Iran and Pakistan share over 900 km of border in the Pakistani province of Balochistan and the Iranian province of Sistan-Baluchestan.

Larijani acknowledged Pakistan's vital role in ensuring peace and security in the region and expressed his commitment to furthering Iran-Pakistan ties.

He underlined the significance of dialogue and partnership between the two nations to tackle regional challenges and ensure long-term stability.

On Tuesday, Larijani also met with Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and top diplomat Ishaq Dar.

He thanked Pakistan for its diplomatic and moral support during Iran's 12-day war against Israel earlier this year.

