Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday extended his condolences and well wishes to those affected by the school shooting in Türkiye’s Kahramanmaras province, an attack he said “has deeply saddened Türkiye, especially our beloved children.”

On his NSosyal account, Erdogan wrote: “Unfortunately, in this tragic attack, we lost our bright children and a devoted educator. I pray to Almighty God to grant mercy to those we have lost.”

According to Turkish Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci, a deadly shooting at a middle school in Kahramanmaras left nine people dead and 13 others injured, six of them in critical condition.

The president also said that public prosecutors, along with civil administration and education inspectors, are carefully conducting the investigation launched immediately after the incident, adding that the case will be fully clarified in all its aspects.

Mukerrem Unluer, Kahramanmaras’s governor, said the attack was carried out by an eighth-grade student at Ayser Calik Secondary School for reasons not yet known.