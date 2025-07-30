Canada has announced it will recognise the State of Palestine at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2025 — on the condition that the Palestinian Authority carries out key reforms and warned that the possibility of a two-state solution is "being eroded before our eyes."
"Canada has long been committed to a two-state solution – an independent, viable, and sovereign Palestinian state living side by side with the State of Israel in peace and security," said Prime Minister Mark Carney in a statement.
"For decades, it was hoped that this outcome would be achieved as part of a peace process built around a negotiated settlement between the Israeli government and the Palestinian Authority. Regrettably, this approach is no longer tenable."
Carney cited several developments that have undermined the peace process, including the accelerated expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, moves by the Israeli parliament to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, and the deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza with restricted access to aid.
"The deepening suffering of civilians leaves no room for delay in coordinated international action," Carney said.
Recognition hinges on reforms
Canada’s recognition of Palestine will be contingent on governance reforms by the Palestinian Authority.
This includes commitments from President Mahmoud Abbas to hold general elections in 2026 in which Hamas will not participate, and to ensure the demilitarisation of the future Palestinian state.
Carney also called for the immediate release of hostages taken by Hamas on October 7, for the group to disarm, and for it to have no role in governing Palestine.
"Canada will always steadfastly support Israel’s existence as an independent state in the Middle East living in peace and security," Carney said.
"Any path to lasting peace for Israel also requires a viable and stable Palestinian state, and one that recognises Israel’s inalienable right to security and peace."
Carney said Canada will work with international partners to develop a credible peace plan and ensure large-scale humanitarian delivery to Gaza.
"Canada will be a constructive partner in building a just, meaningful, and lasting peace in the region — one that respects the dignity, security, and aspirations of all Palestinians and Israelis."