Gerald Ford aircraft carrier strike group has moved into the Latin America region, US officials said, dramatically escalating a military buildup that has deepened tensions with Venezuela.

President Donald Trump ordered the deployment of the Ford last month, adding to the eight warships, a nuclear submarine and F-35 aircraft already in the Caribbean.

The Ford, which was commissioned in 2017, is the United States' newest aircraft carrier and the world's largest, with more than 5,000 sailors aboard.

The Pentagon confirmed the arrival, which was first reported by Reuters news agency, saying in a statement it would help "disrupt narcotics trafficking and degrade and dismantle Transnational Criminal Organizations."

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has repeatedly claimed that the US buildup is designed to drive him from power.

Washington in August doubled its reward for information leading to Maduro's arrest to $50 million, accusing him of links to drug trafficking and criminal groups that Maduro denies.

The US military has carried out at least 19 strikes so far against suspected drug vessels in the Caribbean and off the Pacific coasts of Latin America, killing at least 76 people.

Russia slams 'unacceptable' US strikes