The Trump administration has approved a new series of arms sales to Israel worth $6.67 billion, including Apache attack helicopters and light tactical vehicles, according to the US State Department.

The department announced the package late on Friday, saying it consists of four separate sales.

The approval comes amid rising tensions in the Middle East over the possibility of US military strikes on Iran.

The largest portion of the package includes 30 Apache attack helicopters, along with related equipment and weapons, valued at $3.8 billion.

The helicopters will be equipped with rocket launchers and advanced targeting systems, the department said.