The Trump administration has approved a new series of arms sales to Israel worth $6.67 billion, including Apache attack helicopters and light tactical vehicles, according to the US State Department.
The department announced the package late on Friday, saying it consists of four separate sales.
The approval comes amid rising tensions in the Middle East over the possibility of US military strikes on Iran.
The largest portion of the package includes 30 Apache attack helicopters, along with related equipment and weapons, valued at $3.8 billion.
The helicopters will be equipped with rocket launchers and advanced targeting systems, the department said.
The second-largest component involves the sale of 3,250 Joint Light Tactical Vehicles, which are intended to transport personnel and logistics and to extend lines of communication for the Israeli military.
That portion of the deal is valued at $1.98 billion.
The remaining parts of the package include $740 million for power packs for the Namer Armoured Personnel Carrier and $150 million for AW-119Kx light utility helicopters, according to the approvals.
The State Department said the arms sales are intended to support Israel's “defence” capabilities.