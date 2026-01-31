MIDDLE EAST
1 min read
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
The State Department has approved the sale of 30 Apache attack helicopters and over 3,000 tactical vehicles.
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
A massive $6.67 billion weapons package is cleared for Israel with advanced targeting gear, rocket launchers and AH-64E Apache helicopters. [File] / AP
January 31, 2026

The Trump administration has approved a new series of arms sales to Israel worth $6.67 billion, including Apache attack helicopters and light tactical vehicles, according to the US State Department.

The department announced the package late on Friday, saying it consists of four separate sales.

The approval comes amid rising tensions in the Middle East over the possibility of US military strikes on Iran.

The largest portion of the package includes 30 Apache attack helicopters, along with related equipment and weapons, valued at $3.8 billion.

The helicopters will be equipped with rocket launchers and advanced targeting systems, the department said.

RECOMMENDED

The second-largest component involves the sale of 3,250 Joint Light Tactical Vehicles, which are intended to transport personnel and logistics and to extend lines of communication for the Israeli military.

That portion of the deal is valued at $1.98 billion.

The remaining parts of the package include $740 million for power packs for the Namer Armoured Personnel Carrier and $150 million for AW-119Kx light utility helicopters, according to the approvals.

The State Department said the arms sales are intended to support Israel's “defence” capabilities.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Two pilots killed after airplane shot at on landing in Indonesia: Report
Libya grants foreign oil companies exploration licences
Israeli death penalty law targeting Palestinians carries 'grave international implications': Experts
French regulator fines channel $119,000 over discriminatory broadcasts against Algerians, Muslims
Qatar's Al Thani, Iran's Larijani review regional de-escalation efforts in Doha
Turkish cities ramp up winter aid deliveries to Gaza
15 Palestinian families displaced by illegal Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank
European Parliament approves $107B aid deal for Ukraine in war against Russia
RSF drone strike on school kills two children in Sudan: medical source
EU seeks to tighten regulations, create no-fly zones in response to drone threats
Russia will take measures, 'including military ones', if Greenland militarised: Lavrov
Iran will not 'give in to excessive demands': Pezeshkian
Death toll climbs to 20 as Cyclone Gezani hits Madagascar's east coast
Türkiye's Erdogan urges unity, lasting peace in Syria, warns against 'maximalist demands'
Ethiopia seeks united Africa against external pressure