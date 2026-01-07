EUROPE
2 min read
Spain asserts Venezuela's natural resources belong to its people
What has happened in Caracas in recent days represents a "very dangerous precedent" for international norms, Spain's foreign minister says.
Spain asserts Venezuela's natural resources belong to its people
Spanish FM Jose Manuel Albares speaks to the media on the day of an EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels, December 15, 2025 (FILE) / Reuters
January 7, 2026

Spain has said Venezuela’s natural resources belong to the Venezuelan people and warned that any attempt to undermine state sovereignty would set a dangerous precedent for the rules-based international order.

Speaking in an interview with RNE on Wednesday, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares stressed that control over natural resources is a core element of sovereignty and must be respected.

Natural resources "belong to the Venezuelan people,” Albares said, arguing that they are “part of a state’s sovereignty.”

He said what has happened in Caracas in recent days represents "a very dangerous precedent" for international norms, warning that eroding sovereignty over natural resources could destabilise global relations.

RelatedTRT World - Spain, five Latin American countries reject 'US military action' in Venezuela

Albares reiterated Spain’s opposition to any use of force or external interference in Venezuela, underlining Madrid’s support for a peaceful, democratic outcome driven by Venezuelans themselves.

“Spain supports a broad dialogue between the government and the opposition, a peaceful, democratic and genuinely Venezuelan solution,” he said.

He added that Spain is ready to facilitate mediation “whenever the parties deem it useful.”

RECOMMENDED

He emphasised that Spain’s approach in Latin America is to act as a bridge between actors rather than inflame tensions.

Albares also cautioned against any attempt to change borders by force, firmly rejecting rhetoric suggesting a possible US move to seize Greenland, and voiced full solidarity with Denmark.

“Territories do not change hands capriciously,” Albares said, stressing, “There is a Greenlandic people who have clearly expressed their will and have the right to decide.”

He underlined Spain’s backing for Denmark, adding that respect for sovereignty and the rule of law must remain non-negotiable principles in international relations.

Speaking from a broader European perspective, Albares called for a “moral rearmament” and a decisive leap toward greater political, economic, and strategic sovereignty for the European Union as it confronts mounting global challenges, from the war in Ukraine to rising geopolitical tensions involving the US, Russia, and China.

“Aggression is aggression, regardless of who commits it,” he said, insisting that Europe’s security problem “is not the allies; it is Russian aggression.”

For Albares, the current moment demands a more united Europe capable of speaking with its own voice.

RelatedTRT World - Caracas erupts in pro-Maduro protests as Rodriguez asserts no foreign entity controls Venezuela
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Myanmar junta air strikes kill five civilians as conflict escalates
Al Thani, Trump discuss de-escalation as US, Iran step up diplomacy
US grand jury refuses to indict Democrats over military 'illegal orders' video
Philippines urges China to keep rhetoric 'calm' as tensions rise
UNRWA chief condemns Israel's West Bank actions as 'blow to international law'
Australia demands charges over Israel's Gaza strike that killed Australian aid worker
Britain to reinforce Norway with more troops over Russia concerns
US cautions Bangladesh over China ties, offers alternative defence support
Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupts five times, sends ash 1,000 metres high
'It's time to get aggressive': Bodycam footage undermines DHS account of Chicago shooting
South Korea, Netherlands launch trade and AI talks
Ukraine plans presidential election, referendum in late February: Financial Times
Russian strike on Ukraine kills four, including three children: official
A father in Gaza searches rubble for his family's remains after Israeli air strike destroys home
US to deploy 200 troops to train Nigerian forces in fight against terrorists