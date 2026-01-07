Spain has said Venezuela’s natural resources belong to the Venezuelan people and warned that any attempt to undermine state sovereignty would set a dangerous precedent for the rules-based international order.

Speaking in an interview with RNE on Wednesday, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares stressed that control over natural resources is a core element of sovereignty and must be respected.

Natural resources "belong to the Venezuelan people,” Albares said, arguing that they are “part of a state’s sovereignty.”

He said what has happened in Caracas in recent days represents "a very dangerous precedent" for international norms, warning that eroding sovereignty over natural resources could destabilise global relations.

Albares reiterated Spain’s opposition to any use of force or external interference in Venezuela, underlining Madrid’s support for a peaceful, democratic outcome driven by Venezuelans themselves.

“Spain supports a broad dialogue between the government and the opposition, a peaceful, democratic and genuinely Venezuelan solution,” he said.

He added that Spain is ready to facilitate mediation “whenever the parties deem it useful.”