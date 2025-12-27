Türkiye delivered the 455,000th disaster housing unit to earthquake survivors across 11 provinces hit by the February 6, 2023 earthquakes, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, calling the effort a “major achievement” few countries could accomplish.

Speaking at a key handover ceremony on Saturday in the southern province of Hatay, Erdogan said the government had surpassed its year-end target as part of “the largest reconstruction mobilisation of the century.”

He said another 105,179 homes, village houses and workplaces will be delivered to earthquake survivors, including 55,681 in Hatay, 22,081 in Kahramanmaras, 11,367 in Malatya, 4,833 in Adiyaman, and smaller numbers across Osmaniye, Elazig, Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Kilis, Kayseri, Tunceli and Bingol.

Addressing the crowd after a video presentation, Erdogan said the new homes would open “a brand-new chapter” for earthquake survivors, wishing families well in their new lives.

He said the government had exceeded its year-end target, delivering 455,357 homes and workplaces, and recalled that the February 6, 2023 earthquakes claimed more than 53,000 lives and affected 14 million people across 11 provinces, with economic losses surpassing $150 billion. But, he added, the government never succumbed to despair.

Massive reconstruction efforts

The Turkish president said 200,000 architects, engineers and workers are currently employed at 3,481 construction sites across 174 locations in the affected provinces.

He said 250,000 homes had been handed over in Adiyaman just 40 days earlier, while with the latest deliveries, the number of housing units and workplaces handed over in Hatay alone has reached 153,755.