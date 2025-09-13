WAR ON GAZA
Netanyahu pushed forward with air strike on Qatar, ignoring Mossad opposition: report
Israel's PM Netanyahu pressed ahead with the air strike in Qatar targeting Hamas truce negotiators despite Mossad objections.
Qatar condemned Israel’s attack in Doha as state terrorism and a violation of international norms. / Reuters
September 13, 2025

Mossad chief David Barnea warned that a planned Israeli strike against Hamas leaders in Qatar could damage critical diplomatic ties, The Washington Post reported on Friday, citing two Israelis familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Despite the spy chief’s objections, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered an air strike after the agency refused to carry out a ground offensive targeting senior Hamas officials.

Barnea cautioned that such an attack risked undermining Qatar’s role as a mediator, which has hosted Hamas leaders for over a decade.

Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Eyal Zamir also objected to the timing of the strike for fear of derailing the negotiations.

Nitzan Alon, the Israeli military’s lead captive negotiator, was left out of the meeting over concerns he would object to an attack that could threaten hostages, the report said.

Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and Defence Minister Israel Katz supported Netanyahu’s decision, according to an Israeli source.

Israeli authorities reportedly calculated that Qatar ties could be repaired over time.

‘Israel failed to achieve its desired outcome’

On Tuesday, 15 Israeli warplanes launched ten missiles at a Doha site where Hamas leaders were reportedly gathered.

The resistance group confirmed its senior leader Khalil al-Hayya survived, but several aides, relatives, and a Qatari officer were killed in the strike.

“Israel did not get who they wanted,” according to a person familiar with the details.

The air strikes disrupted talks over the proposed release of 48 Israeli hostages in Gaza, which had been mediated by US officials.

Qatar condemned the strike as "state terrorism" and a violation of its sovereignty, demanding accountability for Israel’s actions.

The UN Security Council, backed by the United States, issued a statement denouncing the attack and stressing the importance of regional stability.

Russia called the strike a "blatant violation" of the UN Charter, while the UAE summoned Israel’s ambassador in protest, labelling the operation "cowardly."

France, Germany, Türkiye, and several Muslim-majority countries also condemned the strike, warning that it threatens to escalate tensions across the region.

