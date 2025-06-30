POLITICS
2 min read
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Two Katyusha rockets struck the military section of Kirkuk airport late Monday, wounding two security personnel, while a third hit a civilian home in the northern Iraqi city. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
A view of the damaged ceiling of a house in Urube neighborhood which was damaged after 3 missiles fell on Kirkuk International Airport in Kirkuk, Iraq / AA
June 30, 2025

At least two Katyusha rockets have struck the military section of Kirkuk International Airport in northern Iraq, slightly wounding two security personnel, according to Iraqi security officials.

A third rocket landed in a residential neighbourhood, causing material damage but no injuries, the sources added on Monday.

The targeted area includes military installations used by the Iraqi Army and federal police.

"One rocket landed between the first and second runways at the airbase," Iraq’s official news agency reported, citing a security source who requested anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Another rocket struck a house in the al-Orouba (Uruba) neighbourhood, damaging the building but causing no casualties.

A fourth rocket reportedly failed to detonate.

RECOMMENDED

Kirkuk International Airport said there was no disruption to air traffic and confirmed no damage to its facilities.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Iraq has seen sporadic rocket and drone attacks in recent years, often attributed to armed groups operating amid long-running tensions between regional powers.

Just days earlier, unidentified drones targeted radar systems at two Iraqi military bases in Baghdad and southern Iraq, shortly before a ceasefire ended a 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel.

The Iraqi government said it has launched an investigation into the recent spate of attacks but has yet to name any perpetrators.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor
Trump accuses UK of 'great stupidity' for handing over Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Spain lowers flags as rescuers search wreckage after deadly train crash
Trump says US 'has to have' Greenland, floats Davos talks with world leaders
Trump threatens steep tariffs after reports hint Macron may decline Gaza Board of Peace
Canadian tourist found dead on an Australian beach, surrounded by a pack of dingoes