Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has confirmed that he had a "cordial" phone call with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, 10 days ago, regarding a US military buildup in Latin America.

"I spoke with the President of the United States, Donald Trump. I can say that the conversation was respectful, and I can even say that it was cordial," Maduro told state television on Wednesday.

"If this call means that steps are being taken toward a respectful dialogue — state to state, country to country — then we welcome dialogue, welcome diplomacy, because we will always seek peace," the leftist leader added.

Since August, the United States has deployed a fleet of warships and the world's largest aircraft carrier to the Caribbean while carrying out deadly strikes on at least 22 vessels, killing at least 83, under the pretext of combating drug trafficking.