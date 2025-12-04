AMERICAS
Maduro says his country welcomes diplomacy if the call was aimed at a respectful dialogue.
Maduro has said the US escalation is a move to overthrow his leftist government and ultimately seize the country's vast oil reserves. / Reuters
December 4, 2025

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has confirmed that he had a "cordial" phone call with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, 10 days ago, regarding a US military buildup in Latin America.

"I spoke with the President of the United States, Donald Trump. I can say that the conversation was respectful, and I can even say that it was cordial," Maduro told state television on Wednesday.

"If this call means that steps are being taken toward a respectful dialogue — state to state, country to country — then we welcome dialogue, welcome diplomacy, because we will always seek peace," the leftist leader added.

Since August, the United States has deployed a fleet of warships and the world's largest aircraft carrier to the Caribbean while carrying out deadly strikes on at least 22 vessels, killing at least 83, under the pretext of combating drug trafficking.

However, Maduro has said the operation is a move to overthrow his leftist government and ultimately seize the country's vast oil reserves.

Trump confirmed the telephone conversation with Maduro on Sunday without providing any details.

When asked to elaborate, after reports that the call included discussions about a possible meeting or amnesty conditions if Maduro were to step down, Trump would only say: "I wouldn't say it went well or badly. It was a phone call."

Washington has accused Maduro of leading the alleged Cartel of the Suns, which it declared a terrorist organisation on November 24. There is also a $50 million reward for information leading to Maduro's capture.

SOURCE:AFP
