The leader of Canada’s most populous province has said that “the walls are closing in” on US President Donald Trump after the Supreme Court struck down many of Trump’s tariffs and said he’s also looking forward to the US midterm elections in November, which could further constrain Trump.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford added that Canada is in an “economic war” right now and said no deal is better than a bad deal with Trump.

“It’s very challenging right now. I just sit back some days, and I am not the only one. Everyone in the world sits back. How can one person, one man, create so much turmoil around the world? Not just here in Canada but around the world. It is pretty staggering. So I can’t wait for the midterms,” Ford said on Monday.

The court’s decision on Friday struck down tariffs Trump had imposed on nearly every country in the world using an emergency powers law. Trump now says he will use a different, albeit more limited, legal authority.

“It was a positive message from the Supreme Court,” Ford said.

Most of Canada’s exports to the US are covered by the United States-Mexico-Canada trade pact, or USMCA, but some tariffs are taking a toll on certain sectors of Canada’s economy, particularly aluminum, steel, autos, and lumber.

Ford warned that Trump could scrap the free trade deal that is under review this year.

Ford said other countries like Japan and the UK “rushed in to get a deal and all of a sudden, he turned on them. We’re going to be cautious.”

Ford noted many Republican seats will be up for grabs in November’s elections for control of the House and the Senate, including a number of them next door in Michigan.