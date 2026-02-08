WAR ON GAZA
Only 180 Palestinians have left Gaza via Rafah crossing since reopening
Official figures show severe Israeli restrictions on movement at the Rafah crossing between February 2 and 5, with the crossing also closed on Friday and Saturday.
Palestinian patients and relatives board a bus in Khan Younis en route to the Rafah crossing for medical treatment abroad. / AP
February 8, 2026

Around 180 Palestinians have left Gaza since the limited reopening of the Rafah crossing with Egypt a week ago, according to officials in the besieged enclave.

The Rafah crossing, the only gateway for Palestinians from Gaza to the outside world that does not pass through Israel, reopened for the movement of people on February 2, nearly two years after Israeli forces seized control of it during the genocidal war on Gaza.

Between Monday and Thursday, 135 people crossed into Egypt from Gaza through the crossing, mostly patients and their companions, according to Ismail al-Thawabteh, head of the government media office in the Palestinian territory.

"Official statistics on the movement at the Rafah crossing from Monday, February 2, 2026, until Thursday, February 5, 2026, show a severe restriction on travel," Thawabteh said.

He said the crossing was also closed on Friday and Saturday.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society confirmed that 135 Palestinians from Gaza had left through the crossing between February 2 and 5.

On Sunday, another 44 people left Gaza through the crossing to Egypt, Mohammed Abu Salmiya, director of the territory's main al-Shifa Hospital, told AFP.

They included 19 patients, while the rest were their companions, he added.

A source at the border on the Egyptian side also confirmed the figure for travellers passing through the gateway on Sunday.

It brought the total number to 179 people entering the Gaza Strip.

"My son was injured during the war and a metal plate was inserted in his leg for a year and a half," Rajaa Abu al-Jadian told AFP as she prepared to leave through the crossing earlier on Sunday.

"They told us it had to be removed to prevent further damage."

Rare chance to seek medical treatment

Travel through the crossing is also taking place in the opposite direction, with dozens returning to Gaza during the same period.

Thawabteh told AFP that 88 people entered Gaza from Egypt since the crossing reopened, often meeting their families in tearful reunions.

Israel allowed the reopening of the Rafah crossing on Monday, reportedly following US pressure, but has so far restricted passage to patients and their accompanying relatives.

The reopening of Rafah has long been demanded by the United Nations and aid organisations, and forms a key element of US President Donald Trump's truce plan for Gaza, where humanitarian conditions remain dire.

For thousands of sick and wounded Palestinians, the crossing's reopening offers a rare chance to seek medical treatment in Egypt or elsewhere.

Abu Salmiya said last week that around 20,000 patients in Gaza urgently require treatment, including 4,500 children.

SOURCE:AFP
