Around 180 Palestinians have left Gaza since the limited reopening of the Rafah crossing with Egypt a week ago, according to officials in the besieged enclave.

The Rafah crossing, the only gateway for Palestinians from Gaza to the outside world that does not pass through Israel, reopened for the movement of people on February 2, nearly two years after Israeli forces seized control of it during the genocidal war on Gaza.

Between Monday and Thursday, 135 people crossed into Egypt from Gaza through the crossing, mostly patients and their companions, according to Ismail al-Thawabteh, head of the government media office in the Palestinian territory.

"Official statistics on the movement at the Rafah crossing from Monday, February 2, 2026, until Thursday, February 5, 2026, show a severe restriction on travel," Thawabteh said.

He said the crossing was also closed on Friday and Saturday.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society confirmed that 135 Palestinians from Gaza had left through the crossing between February 2 and 5.

On Sunday, another 44 people left Gaza through the crossing to Egypt, Mohammed Abu Salmiya, director of the territory's main al-Shifa Hospital, told AFP.

They included 19 patients, while the rest were their companions, he added.

A source at the border on the Egyptian side also confirmed the figure for travellers passing through the gateway on Sunday.

It brought the total number to 179 people entering the Gaza Strip.