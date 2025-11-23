WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Hezbollah confirms top commander Ali Tabatabai killed in Israeli strike in Beirut
Lebanon's health ministry says at least five people were killed in the strike, and 28 people were wounded.
Hezbollah confirms top commander Ali Tabatabai killed in Israeli strike in Beirut
Officials inspect a severely damaged residential building in the Hreyk neighbourhood of Beirut’s southern suburb after an Israeli strike. / AA
November 23, 2025

Hezbollah has confirmed that its senior commander, Ali Tabatabai, was killed in an Israeli air strike in the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

In a statement on Sunday evening, Hezbollah mourned Tabatabai as “a key military commander.”

The Israeli army said early on Sunday that it had eliminated Tabatabai in a strike targeting Beirut’s southern suburb.

The Lebanese Health Ministry said that five people were killed and 28 others were wounded in the attack.

The strike took place in Beirut's southern suburbs, a densely populated area, and caused "injuries and significant damage", according to Lebanon's official National News Agency (NNA).

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said he had given the orders for the attack - the latest against a target in Lebanon, despite a year-long ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

Reporters at the scene said the strike hit the third and fourth floors of a nine-storey building, with ambulances gathered around it and rescuers inspecting the apartments.

NNA reported three missiles were fired at the building in the Haret Hreik area, damaging vehicles and other nearby structures.

RelatedTRT World - Lebanon offers to enter negotiations to end Israeli strikes and retake occupied border hills
RECOMMENDED

Ceasefire violations

Tensions in southern Lebanon have been mounting for weeks, with the Israeli military intensifying near-daily air raids inside Lebanese territory, claiming to target Hezbollah members and infrastructure.

Sunday's strike, however, was the first on Beirut's southern suburbs since June 5, when Israel claimed it hit a Hezbollah drone factory.

It follows an earlier strike on the southern town of Aita al-Shaab, which the Lebanese health ministry said killed one person.

According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, at least 331 people have been killed and 945 wounded by Israeli fire since the ceasefire took effect on November 27, 2024.

The UN peacekeeping mission (UNIFIL) also reported more than 10,000 Israeli air and ground violations.

Under the ceasefire, the Israeli army was supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon this January, but instead only partially pulled out and continues to maintain a military presence at five border outposts.

RelatedTRT World - Israeli strikes kill two in south Lebanon as ceasefire violations mount

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump