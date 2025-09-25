Syria and Ukraine have restored diplomatic relations, as Syrian President Ahmed Al Sharaa held talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly session in New York.

The meeting was attended by Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani along with an accompanying delegation, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a brief statement on Wednesday.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine and Syria signed a communique on the restoration of diplomatic relations.

"We welcome this important step and are ready to support the Syrian people on their path to stability," he wrote on X.

"During our negotiations with President of Syria Ahmed Al Sharaa, we also discussed in detail promising sectors for developing cooperation, security threats faced by both countries, and the importance of countering them."

Both agreed to build relations on the basis of mutual respect and trust, he added.

Ukraine severed relations with Syria after the latter recognised the Russian breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine in 2022.