WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
The proposed sales include deal worth $3.8B for 30 AH-64 Apache helicopters; $1.9B deal for 3,250 infantry assault vehicles for Israeli army.
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
US plans $6B in new arms sales to Israel. / AA
September 19, 2025

The Trump administration is seeking congressional approval to sell nearly $6 billion in weapons to Israel, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The proposed sales include a deal worth $3.8 billion for 30 AH-64 Apache helicopters and a $1.9 billion deal for 3,250 infantry assault vehicles for the Israeli army, the WSJ said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The weapons likely would not be delivered for two to three years, the WSJ cited one person.

The arms would be paid for by US-provided foreign military financing, according to the documents reviewed by the journal.

Citing people familiar with the issue, the report said the State Department is seeking the approval of the four top Republican and Democratic leaders of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

RECOMMENDED

The proposed arms sales were first sent to congressional leaders about a month ago, before Israel’s September 9 strike on Qatar’s capital Doha, according to the report.

The administration has continued to seek approval for the sales since the Israeli attack, the people said, per the report.

RelatedTRT World - Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA

Explore
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
UNRWA chief warns of 'silent war' in West Bank amid record levels of Israeli violence