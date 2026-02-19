MIDDLE EAST
2 min read
US withdrawing all of its remaining forces from Syria — report
The report said the withdrawal was not linked to the current US naval and air deployments in the Middle East, which are aimed at potential strikes on Iran if nuclear talks collapse.
US withdrawing all of its remaining forces from Syria — report
US officials expect troops to withdraw from remaining positions in Syria within two months. / AP
4 hours ago

The US has decided to pull its remaining troops from Syria, which number around 1,000, after gradual drawdowns over the past months, according to US media reports

Citing US officials, The Wall Street Journal said the withdrawal is expected to take place over the next two months.

The report said Washington concluded that a US military presence in Syria is no longer required, citing the collapse of the YPG terror organisation.

The US military already finalised its pullout from the Al Tanf garrison, a key outpost near the borders of Syria, Jordan and Iraq, as well as from the Al Shaddadi base in northeastern Syria earlier this month, it noted.

The report further said the withdrawal was not linked to the current US naval and air deployments in the Middle East, which are aimed at potential strikes on Iran if nuclear talks collapse.

It said Iran had also warned that it would target American forces in the region in response to any US air strikes.

RECOMMENDED

Citing a senior US official, it said the withdrawal was underway as the Syrian government takes over counterterrorism efforts, adding that US forces can still respond to any Daesh threats.

The Syrian government recently took control of the strategic Al Tanf base located at the junction of the Iraqi and Jordanian borders after the US withdrew after nearly 10 years.

The US had used the Al Tanf base, which was expanded in 2017 and 2018, along with surveillance balloons deployed there to monitor the military activities of Iran-backed groups and Daesh across a stretch of hundreds of kilometres between the Jordanian border and the Euphrates River.

RelatedTRT World - Syria takes over key Al Tanf base following US pullout to Jordan
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Terror-free Türkiye on track despite sabotage attempts: Erdogan
Israel expanding control in occupied West Bank tests US red lines
German defence minister lauds Türkiye's strategic role in NATO
Swiss government approves temporary troop increase for EU mission in Bosnia and Herzegovina
India AI summit spotlights military tech amid robot controversy
Europe's security architecture 'falls short' without Türkiye: Erdogan
Fireworks shop explosion kills 12 in China, second such case in days
Israel deploys thousands of forces across occupied West Bank as Ramadan begins
No covert nuclear tests by Moscow or Beijing, Kremlin insists
Türkiye marks 74 years in NATO with growing defence industry
Uproar after Indian professor touts Chinese robot dog as homegrown tech
Israeli far-right minister pushes forced transfer of Palestinians from West Bank, Gaza
India's Modi meets Spanish PM Sanchez to boost ties in digital sector, trade
Regional, UK leaders vow stronger ties in talks with new Bangladesh PM
Australian senator condemned over anti-Muslim rhetoric