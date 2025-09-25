China’s decision to voluntarily give up its developing-country status at the World Trade Organisation (WTO), the only global body dealing with the rules of trade between nations, has met with a round of applause from around the world.

The only exception, however, is the US, which said it was “about time” China forfeited the developing-country status – a technical classification that helped Beijing add more than $17 trillion to its GDP to become the world’s second-largest economy over a 23-year period.

China would no longer seek the “special and differential treatment” that developing nations receive as part of trade agreements under the WTO, Chinese premier Li Qiang announced on September 24.

Industrialised nations like the US and Japan that have high economic activity are considered developed countries. The rest of the world where 84 percent of the global population lives is called “developing”.

The statement by China’s second-ranked official raises two questions: What does the ceding of the developing-country status signify, and why has Beijing decided to do it now?

Perks of being a ‘developing country’

The creation of WTO on January 1, 1995, was celebrated as the “biggest reform of international trade” since the end of World War II.

Established a few years after the collapse of the Soviet Union, the global body allowed member countries to use free trade as a tool for job creation and rapid economic growth.

But a sudden opening of global trade could create serious challenges for underdeveloped countries.

For example, advanced economies like the US and Germany could flood developing countries with cheap products, killing local manufacturing jobs and wiping out their nascent industrial base.

Agreements under the WTO ensured that developing countries like China, which joined the global body in 2001, did not have to immediately open up their economies to foreign businesses.

At the same time, WTO agreements allowed Beijing to export its goods to advanced nations without encountering too many trade barriers like quotas and tariffs.

The longer transition periods under WTO allowed Beijing ample time to build domestic manufacturing capacity, create jobs and lift people out of poverty before opening its markets to foreign competition.

The developing-country epithet also exempted China from contributing to the global climate crisis fund, even though China has long been the world’s top industrial polluter.

Second only to the US, China is today a nearly $19 trillion economy, up from $1.3 trillion when it joined the WTO in 2001.