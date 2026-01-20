WORLD
Iran protests death toll tops 4,000: report
Iranian officials accuse the US and Israel of backing what they describe as "armed rioters", who carried out several attacks in public places nationwide.
The state tax building burned during Iran's protests, on a street in Tehran, Iran, January 19, 2026. / Reuters
January 20, 2026

The death toll from protests in Iran has risen to 4,029, a US-based human rights group said on Monday.

A total of 26,015 have been arrested as of the 23rd day of nationwide protests in the country, according to data compiled by the organisation.

At least 5,811 people have sustained severe injuries during the protests, per the report.

Iran has been rocked by waves of protests since last month, starting December 28 at Tehran's Grand Bazaar, over the sharp depreciation of the Iranian rial and worsening economic conditions.

Demonstrations later spread to several other cities.

Officials have accused the US and Israel of backing what they describe as "armed rioters", who have carried out several attacks in public places nationwide.

US President Donald Trump repeatedly threatened to "hit hard" if protesters were killed, but later commended Tehran for reportedly cancelling hundreds of scheduled executions.

