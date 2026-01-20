The death toll from protests in Iran has risen to 4,029, a US-based human rights group said on Monday.

A total of 26,015 have been arrested as of the 23rd day of nationwide protests in the country, according to data compiled by the organisation.

At least 5,811 people have sustained severe injuries during the protests, per the report.

Iran has been rocked by waves of protests since last month, starting December 28 at Tehran's Grand Bazaar, over the sharp depreciation of the Iranian rial and worsening economic conditions.