Israeli air strikes killed at least 39 people and wounded 68 others across Lebanon since early Wednesday, as Israel continued to expand its offensive in the Arab country, medics and local media said.

Six people were killed when warplanes struck and destroyed five homes in the town of Sohmor in western Bekaa, the state news agency NNA reported.

In Baalbek, four people were killed and seven wounded in another Israeli strike, according to the health ministry.

Four Syrians were also killed in another attack in the town of Jibchit in Nabatieh, the ministry added.

The Civil Defence Directorate said 11 civil defence personnel were wounded when a strike hit near their centre in Nabatieh.

Three people were killed and another wounded in Habboush in southern Lebanon, with rescue teams still searching for eight missing, the Health Ministry said.

An Israeli strike on a vehicle along Sidon’s coastal road killed two more people, including a paramedic, and wounded another, the ministry added.

In Sidon, three people were killed in a strike on their home in Qanaarit, the NNA said.

Two more were killed and several others wounded in a strike targeting a site of the Islamic Health Authority in the Bir al-Salasil area of Khirbet Salam, the same source said.