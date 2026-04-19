Authorities have launched a rescue and relief operation after a major fire swept through a floating village in Malaysia, burning down hundreds of houses.

Around 1,000 out of approximately 1,200 houses were destroyed in the blaze at Kampung Bahagia, a floating village in the coastal city of Sandakan on Sunday, state-run news agency Bernama reported.

More than 9,000 people were left homeless as a result of the fire.

An area of more than four hectares was burned, with low-tide conditions hampering efforts to secure sufficient open water for firefighting operations, according to Sandakan Fire and Rescue Station chief Jimmy Lagung.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said he was shocked when he learned of the fire, with the federal government and Sabah state government coordinating basic assistance and temporary accommodation for the victims.