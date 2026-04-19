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Major fire burns down 1,000 houses in floating Malaysian village, thousands displaced
Around 1,000 out of approximately 1,200 houses were destroyed in the blaze at Kampung Bahagia, a floating village in the coastal city of Sandakan.
Major fire burns down 1,000 houses in floating Malaysian village, thousands displaced
Ruins of houses following a fire that destroyed around 1,000 homes in a coastal village in Sandakan, Malaysia, April 19 2026. / Reuters
6 hours ago

Authorities have launched a rescue and relief operation after a major fire swept through a floating village in Malaysia, burning down hundreds of houses.

Around 1,000 out of approximately 1,200 houses were destroyed in the blaze at Kampung Bahagia, a floating village in the coastal city of Sandakan on Sunday, state-run news agency Bernama reported.

More than 9,000 people were left homeless as a result of the fire.

An area of more than four hectares was burned, with low-tide conditions hampering efforts to secure sufficient open water for firefighting operations, according to Sandakan Fire and Rescue Station chief Jimmy Lagung.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said he was shocked when he learned of the fire, with the federal government and Sabah state government coordinating basic assistance and temporary accommodation for the victims.

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Lagung said that dozens of firefighters were deployed to the scene after the station got a call about the fire at 1.32 am Sunday (1732GMT on Saturday).

The location was declared a disaster area at 4 am (2000GMT on Saturday).

The firefighting operation concluded around Sunday noon, with no reports of casualties.

Walter Kenson, head of the Sandakan District Disaster Management Committee, earlier said examination of the village found the homes of the affected residents "are no longer safe to live in."

RelatedTRT World - Massive fireball erupts outside Malaysia's largest city after gas leak
SOURCE:AA
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